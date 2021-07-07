Advertisement

Two people injured in two-vehicle crash Monday in Pierce Co.

A motorcycle with two riders crashed into a truck southeast of Prescott on July 5, 2021.
A motorcycle with two riders crashed into a truck southeast of Prescott on July 5, 2021.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOWN OF OAK GROVE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday in Pierce Co.

According to the Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle with two riders traveling southbound on Highway 35 near the intersection of 1240th Street southeast of Prescott crashed into a truck making a U-turn at 2:36 p.m. Monday. A 65-year-old man from Richfield, Minn. who was driving the motorcycle and his passenger, a 61-year-old woman from Burnsville, Minn., were both taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. by Allina Health Ambulance Service with unspecified injuries.

The 43-year-old driver of the truck, who is from Minneapolis, was not injured in the crash.

The Prescott Police Dept, Prescott Fire Dept., and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Pierce Co. Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

A motorcycle with two riders crashed into a truck southeast of Prescott on July 5, 2021. This...
A motorcycle with two riders crashed into a truck southeast of Prescott on July 5, 2021.(WEAU)

