UW System awards $1 million in scholarships to 267 students

(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 270 University of Wisconsin System students will share $1 million in scholarships under the new Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship program.

Each of the UW System’s 13 universities received an equal allocation of $77,000. Universities then determine the number and size of each scholarship and nominated students for eligibility, which the UW System certified.

Overall, 267 students will receive a total of $995,482 for the 2021-22 academic year. Scholarships range in size from $1,000 to $8,547.

The Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship is intended to recognize underrepresented and underserved students who have overcome adversity, demonstrated financial need, and possess records of merit that include strong academic performance, significant personal achievements, and service to their communities.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

