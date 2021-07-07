Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Eagle Tower

(NBC15)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - The newly constructed Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park will soon be officially open to the public.

Starting at 10:30 a.m. on July 9, visitors will be able to access the 60 ft. tower located at the top of Eagle Bluff. The tower offers panoramic views of the park, surrounding islands and the Upper Michigan shoreline, and is the first fully accessible wooden canopy walk of its height in the country .

“The Eagle Tower is a celebration of community and making outdoor recreation opportunities available to anyone, regardless of your ability,” says Diane Brusoe, DNR Deputy Division Administrator for the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division.

Members of the public are invited to join the brief program and ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. which will take place at the base of the tower. Access to the tower will be free but a park admission pass is required.

“Visitors are enjoying the new tower, whether it’s been a decades-long tradition to visit or a brand-new experience,” says said Eric Hyde, DNR Peninsula State Park Superintendent. “The Eagle Tower is back, and we couldn’t be prouder of how it’s turned out.”

The previous tower built in 1932 was closed and deconstructed in 2016 due to structural safety concerns.

