Wisconsin National Guard unit headed to southwestern border

Wisconsin National Guard Logo
Wisconsin National Guard Logo(Wisconsin National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Soldiers from a Wisconsin National Guard unit will head to the southwestern border to provide security.

The National Guard announced Wednesday that 125 soldiers from the 229th Engineer Company out of Prairie du Chien will head to the border this fall as part of a federal deployment. They will assist with what Guard officials called “non-law enforcement activities” along the border.

A Wisconsin National Guard spokesman says the unit’s deployment timeline and destinations have yet to be determined.

