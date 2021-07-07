Advertisement

Wisconsin relief program expands to include broadband assistance

(Source: KFDA)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin’s program offering relief to renters affected by the coronavirus pandemic will expand to offer qualifying households assistance paying for their internet service.

In announcing the expansion, Gov. Tony Evers explained that the effects of the pandemic highlighted the importance of a high-speed internet connection in today’s world, adding that this program along with his administration’s Broadband Access funding “should go a long way toward helping folks remain connected, make ends meet, and bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dept. of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan noted that the expansion comes just weeks before the end of the federal moratorium on rental evictions, which is set to expire at the end of the month. He added that the looming deadline makes it more important for the agency to get the word out about available assistance through its “network of partners” throughout the state.

To qualify for broadband assistance under the program, Wisconsin residents must meet the following criteria:

  • One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due, directly or indirectly, to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and
  • A household income at or below 80 percent of county median income.

According to the governor’s office, the Dept. of Administration has been working with Wisconsin Community Action agencies and Energy Services, Inc., to accept applications and distribute rental, internet, and utility assistance. People who live in Madison and Dane Co. can apply directly with their local government’s rental assistance providers, as well as those who live in Milwaukee and Brown, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties.

