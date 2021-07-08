Advertisement

3 who died in Ashland house fire are identified

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — The three people who died in a house fire in northern Wisconsin have been identified as a mother and her two teenage daughters.

Police say 36-year-old Jordan Chowning, 14-year-old Alyssa Chowning and 17-year-old Michelle Hathaway died Monday when fire swept through their home in Ashland.

One adult and two other children escaped the fire and a third adult who was away at the time returned to find the house ablaze.

Ashland Fire Chief Stuart Matthias says the bodies were found on the second floor of the home. Matthias says investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”
A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after nearly drowning in Wazee Lake Sunday.
Man in critical condition after near-drowning in Jackson Co. Sunday
The number of counties with high COVID-19 activity fell from four to two this week.
DHS: Dunn, Rusk only counties in state with high COVID-19 activity

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Evers budget decision coming today
The dairy goat tent on the rural ends of the fairgrounds ahead of Thursday morning's Junior...
Northern Wisconsin State Fair livestock showings
Wisconsin FFA Convention marks beginning of Alliant Energy Center busy season
92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention coming to a close
2021 Fair Livestock Showings (7/8/21) Part 3
2021 Fair Livestock Showings (7/8/21) Part 3