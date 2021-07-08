92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention coming to a close

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention will wrap up about noon today with installation of the new officer team and the naming of the 2021-2022 state President. Last night the sectional officers were identified—serving Section 1 for the next year will be Katie Zimmerman of the Flambeau FFA, Section 2 will be led by Casey Denk of Mondovi, the Section 3 officer will be Amara Livingston of Cochrane-Fountain City and Section 5 will be led by Emily Dahlke of Adams-Friendship.

The Stars over Wisconsin were also chosen last night and Caleb Gotham of New Auburn was named the Wisconsin Star in Agriscience and Kendra Goplin of Whitehall received the Star in Agricultural Placement.

Our area also had many state Proficiency award winners including Brandon Jakobi of the Loyal FFA in Agricultural Services, Carter Schmitt in Diversified crop Production-Placement, Lauren Weigel of Marshfield in Diversified Agricultural production, Cortney Zimmerman in Beef production-Entrepreneurship, Kendra Goplin of Whitehall in Agricultural Education, Abby Weegman of Rice lake in Nursery Operations, Cayla Bingham of Bloomer in Food Service and Rhiannon Reimer of Granton for her vegetable production project.

A couple of area schools also won in the team competition. The Cochrane-Fountain City Food Science team and the Chippewa falls Ag Mechanic teams both won state contested and will now move on to national competition this fall.

State cheese makers continued to do their job in May. For the 5th straight month they churned out more cheese than they did in the same month last year. For the month, they made 295 and a half million pounds of cheese—up over 5% from a year ago and almost 5% more than in April. Nationally cheese production was also up about 5% in May to 1.16 billion pounds. Both Cheddar and American cheese production was up in May across the state. California had cheese production of 207 million pounds in may to remain in second place followed by New Mexico and Idaho in 3rd and 4th place in cheese production.

