EC Health Department and UWEC team up for drive thru vaccine clinic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There is a new way for people in Eau Claire County to get their shot in the arm.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is partnering with UW-Eau Claire to host drive thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics each Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the university’s Water Street parking lot located on Chippewa Street across from Owen Park.

Health department Director Lieske Giese said the clinics, which started Wednesday, will continue each week through at least the end of July. It will offer both the two-dose Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

She said she hopes the drive thru clinic will make it more convenient for people to get vaccinated.

“This does potentially help people that maybe can’t get out of the car because they’ve got three little kids in the back or people that may have mobility issues or other that really would like a simple way,” Giese said.

She called the drive thru clinic the next logical step following the mass vaccination site at UWEC’s Zorn Arena, which closed June 30.

She also said it would operate similar to health department drive thru flu shot clinics. People will be checked-in, give consent for themselves or their kids, wait in line and get vaccinated through their car’s window. They will then wait in the parking lot for at least 15 minutes to ensure they don’t have an immediate reaction to the shot.

Though the free clinic is open to anyone, UWEC spokesperson Michael Knuth said the university is targeting college students.

“There are a number of young people, a number of students, our students, who have not yet been vaccinated and are still considering their options and want more information and frankly, they’re very busy,” he said.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant now the dominant strain in the U.S., Giese said it’s vital people make getting vaccinated a priority.

“We are trying to decrease the likelihood that the current variant strain other variant strains continue to spread,” she said.

People can also walk up to the clinic and get vaccinated.

Giese said people who can’t make it on Wednesdays can get vaccinated at the Health Department’s main office in the Eau Claire County Government Center. Those clinics are Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. through July 29.

