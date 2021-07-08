ECCHA announces adoption event & the return of public viewing hours

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the month of June, 86 pets were adopted from the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

The hope is to keep that trend going with participation in a national adoption event.

ECCHA is taking part in the Best Friends National Adoption Event. From July 9 through the 11, ECCHA is waiving adoption fees for some pets waiting to find their forever homes.

“So we have a lot of animals that have been in our care for a little longer than we’d like. So we actually waived their adoption fees during this event from the 9 through 11. So there’s cats, one dog, and hamsters that will qualify for this. All of those are listed on our website with their description, and if they qualify,” said ECCHA Director Shelley Janke.

In addition to the adoption event, ECCHA is also announcing the return of some public viewing hours. ECCHA closed to the public during the pandemic, and was only open by appointment.

The shelter is slowly reopening to give the animals time to adjust. Viewing hours are Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Director Shelley Janke says appointments will still be available throughout the week.

“Our appointments still run seven days a week. So if you’re interested in adoption or meeting a pet - all they have to do is either visit our website, fill out an application, or call the shelter, and we can hook them up with an appointment time,” she said.

Public viewing hours will be limited to a certain number of people at a time due to space limitations. Children are welcome. Anyone who is not vaccinated is asked to wear a mask per CDC guidelines.

Janke says the Eau Claire County Humane Association is not currently seeing an increase in pet surrenders. She says, in general, surrenders are typically higher during summer months because more people are moving and for one reason or another aren’t taking their pets with them.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.