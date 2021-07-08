Advertisement

Evers budget decision coming today

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is ready to act on the state budget plan pass by the Wisconsin legislature.

According to his office, the governor will announce what he plans to do with the $87 billion plan, which would fund the state for the next two years, while speaking at Cumberland Elementary School, in Whitefish Bay, during the first of a trio of Thursday news conferences.

The bill landed on his desk last week after passing the state Senate a little more than a week ago during a late-night session on Wednesday, June 30. Evers is running out of time to make his decision, with state law requiring him to move within six days (excluding Sundays) after receiving the legislation.

Evers can now sign the bill in its entirety, veto it altogether, or use his line-item veto powers to make adjustments to the legislation. If he were to decide to do nothing today, and the six day period expired, the budget would automatically become law.

The budget passed the Wisconsin legislature with overwhelming GOP support. Republicans highlighted a $3.4 billion tax cut included in the budget that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMaheiu (R-Oostburg) described as “transformational.”

Democrats tended to oppose the measure, accusing Republicans of not funding other state needs such as health care. Madison state Senator Melissa Agard argued the state had a chance to “invest in health care” by expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, a move supporters say would bring Wisconsin an additional $1.6 billion federal dollars.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”
A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after nearly drowning in Wazee Lake Sunday.
Man in critical condition after near-drowning in Jackson Co. Sunday
The number of counties with high COVID-19 activity fell from four to two this week.
DHS: Dunn, Rusk only counties in state with high COVID-19 activity

Latest News

The southern Minnesota Republican was first diagnosed in 2019, shortly after taking office for...
GOP US Rep. Jim Hagedorn announces kidney cancer recurrence
Wisconsin election officials are sending postcards to voters who were flagged as moving from...
Wisconsin voters will receive a postcard if state thinks they moved
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake held a press conference to provide...
Minnesota pollution regulator resigns before Senate vote
The law requires 70% of any settlement to go to local governments and 30% to the state.
Evers defends his signing of opioid bill despite concerns