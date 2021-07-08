Evers budget decision coming today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is ready to act on the state budget plan pass by the Wisconsin legislature.

According to his office, the governor will announce what he plans to do with the $87 billion plan, which would fund the state for the next two years, while speaking at Cumberland Elementary School, in Whitefish Bay, during the first of a trio of Thursday news conferences.

The bill landed on his desk last week after passing the state Senate a little more than a week ago during a late-night session on Wednesday, June 30. Evers is running out of time to make his decision, with state law requiring him to move within six days (excluding Sundays) after receiving the legislation.

Evers can now sign the bill in its entirety, veto it altogether, or use his line-item veto powers to make adjustments to the legislation. If he were to decide to do nothing today, and the six day period expired, the budget would automatically become law.

The budget passed the Wisconsin legislature with overwhelming GOP support. Republicans highlighted a $3.4 billion tax cut included in the budget that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMaheiu (R-Oostburg) described as “transformational.”

Democrats tended to oppose the measure, accusing Republicans of not funding other state needs such as health care. Madison state Senator Melissa Agard argued the state had a chance to “invest in health care” by expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, a move supporters say would bring Wisconsin an additional $1.6 billion federal dollars.

