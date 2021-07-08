Evers signs bill allowing natural hair braiding without license

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Thursday that would eliminate the need to get a license in order to practice natural hair braiding.

The state Senate passed the bill on June 23. The Assembly passed it in March.

Wisconsin doesn’t require licenses for braiding hair, but the bill’s main authors, Rep. Shelia Stubbs and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, contend braiders are getting mixed messages about whether they need them. They also stated that hair-braiding is an ancient craft and de-regulating it will allow more female entrepreneurs to practice braiding.

Stubbs said back in March that the measure will create jobs, stimulate the economy and give entrepreneurs another avenue to support their families.

According to the Institute for Justice, 30 states currently exempt braiders from licensure.

Other bills that the governor signed into law Thursday include one that reduces the age needed to obtain a permit from 15 and one-half years old to 15 years old.

