'Happy to be back': Livestock and exhibits in full swing at Northern Wisconsin State Fair

An exhibitor shows at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
An exhibitor shows at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.(weau)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Besides the carnival rides and the food vendors, the livestock and exhibit portion of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair is also in full swing.

Head, heart, hands and health are all part of the 4-H motto. Each project at the fair embodies these traits and after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these words have never quite meant so much.

“We’re so happy to be back, and it’s like, we all have our own family when we’re here,” said 4-H student Hannah Tambornino. “We help each other out, and it’s just so close. I honestly missed it so much. Everybody here is my big family.”

Tambornino and her horse Benny have been coming to the fair for the last five years.

It’s a quiet morning as they prepare for competition later in the day, but for Tambornino, that’s not the heart of what the fair means to her.

“Being here for all the little kids like as a role model-be like ‘I want to do that,’ and then inspire them to go into 4-H and even get a horse in the future,” Tambornino said.

Years ago high school sophomore Morgan Wirtz was that little kid.

“Two things got me into 4-H,” Wirtz said. “One is my Mom. She was a 4-Her when she was my age, and she really loved it. And my sister. My sister was in 4-H before I was. I saw all that she was doing, and I thought that would be really cool if I could do that.”

That was about eight years ago and now Wirtz’s projects like her essay entitled “How to Write an Essay” are taking home an award of excellence.

To Wirtz though, it’s more about the experiences than the blue ribbons and hardware.

Those experiences from the showring to behind the scenes keep bringing beef showman Elliott Gotham back each year this time with his steers Beefy and Chase.

“I came here, and I wanted to show and see like everybody,” Gotham said. “See what they accomplish and stuff. It’s cool when you get to raise up a calf, and now it’s finished, and it’s ready to take to the market.”

Gotham said he got his steers when they were about six weeks old. Thursday night is the livestock auction at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. For all three 4-Hers, they said they’re happy to be back at the fair this year.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

