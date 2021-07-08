Advertisement

Ken Vance Automotive, Chippewa Valley Mazda to merge

The two businesses will retain their names and locations.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire automobile dealerships are announcing a new partnership.

Ken Vance Automotive and Chippewa Valley Mazda announced Wednesday that the two businesses are working towards a merger.

In a release, both businesses state that the two entities will retain their names and locations. Additionally, all 190 employees will be retained once the transaction is completed.

Chippewa Valley Mazda president Bill Bertrand, who has been in charge of the business since 2003, says that the arrangement will allow for better community service.

“We are proud of the connections we’ve made with the local community over the years at Chippewa Valley Mazda and are excited to expand our community connection through this new partnership with Ken Vance Automotive,” Bertrand said.

In addition to more opportunities in the area for the new partnership, the businesses say customer service is expected to get a boost as well.

“Our philosophies match, as our number one priority is taking care of our employees and customers,” Suzanne Vance Ashley, president at Ken Vance Automotive, said. “Could not be more excited for this endeavor.”

Ken Vance Automotive has been in operation since 1981. Chris Vance is retiring and Jason Vance is leaving the industry, but both say they will continue to represent the newly-merged brands.

No date has been set for the completion of the merger.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

