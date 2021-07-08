Lake Hallie lifts municipal outdoor watering ban

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An outdoor watering ban for the Village of Lake Hallie is expiring after over three weeks of being in place.

Lake Hallie Public Works Supervisor Derek Schad said the outdoor watering ban issued on June 14 was made due to the stretch of dry, hot weather that increased the use of irrigation systems in the village. The expiration of the ban is effective as of July 7, 2021.

While the outdoor watering ban is now expired, residents are reminded of village ordinances relating to water conservation and outdoor irrigation:

Outdoor irrigation season runs May 1-September 30

Outdoor irrigation hours are from 5 to 8 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.

Irrigation is permitted on even-numbered days for residences with addresses ending in even numbers, and for odd-numbered days for residences with addresses ending in odd numbers

Irrigation is not allowed on July 31 and August 31

There are several exceptions to outdoor water conservation ordinances, such as new lawns, cemeteries, manual or hand-held watering containers, or vehicle washing.

The ordinances are for services that are part of the municipal water system only.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to the Village of Lake Hallie with any questions at 715-726-2660.

