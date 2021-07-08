Advertisement

Lake Hallie lifts municipal outdoor watering ban

The expiration of the ban is effective as of July 7, 2021.
The expiration of the ban is effective as of July 7, 2021.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An outdoor watering ban for the Village of Lake Hallie is expiring after over three weeks of being in place.

Lake Hallie Public Works Supervisor Derek Schad said the outdoor watering ban issued on June 14 was made due to the stretch of dry, hot weather that increased the use of irrigation systems in the village. The expiration of the ban is effective as of July 7, 2021.

While the outdoor watering ban is now expired, residents are reminded of village ordinances relating to water conservation and outdoor irrigation:

  • Outdoor irrigation season runs May 1-September 30
  • Outdoor irrigation hours are from 5 to 8 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.
  • Irrigation is permitted on even-numbered days for residences with addresses ending in even numbers, and for odd-numbered days for residences with addresses ending in odd numbers
  • Irrigation is not allowed on July 31 and August 31
More Coverage:
Lake Hallie issues watering ban effective Monday

There are several exceptions to outdoor water conservation ordinances, such as new lawns, cemeteries, manual or hand-held watering containers, or vehicle washing.

The ordinances are for services that are part of the municipal water system only.

Residents are encouraged to reach out to the Village of Lake Hallie with any questions at 715-726-2660.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AGT contestant
Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash
The number of counties with high COVID-19 activity fell from four to two this week.
DHS: Dunn, Rusk only counties in state with high COVID-19 activity
New additions and acts that couldn't perform last year take the stage at the fair.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns with new additions

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/8/21)
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs the Republican-written state budget that includes a...
Evers signs new budget; touts $2 billion tax cut
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
No spectators allowed at Tokyo venues for Olympics
The state Supreme Court says state regulators can impose operating conditions on factory farms...
Court: DNR can impose farm conditions, consider well impact