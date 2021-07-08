Loggers honor law enforcement with “Back the Blue” night

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cloudy skies didn’t obscure Wednesday night’s La Crosse Loggers game against the Willmar Stingers.

Nor, did it take away from honoring area law enforcement.

General Manager Ben Kapanke says the tradition started last season when a Navy SEAL parachute team dropped in with the American flag on Independence Day.

“They [police officers] go unnoticed in so many ways, we don’t recognize them, we don’t see them, they’re here on a nightly basis...checking in on the game to see how things are going,” Kapanke said. “They’re always here doing their part to make this a fun, safe place for people to come in and watch a Logger game, so we are so appreciative for all of the work that they do.”

The weather did prevent a parachute team that was scheduled to drop a blue-line flag, but that was about all which was unable to happen.

The La Crosse Police Department (LCPD) was still able to be recognized with a ceremonial first pitch.

Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Michael Vo was picked for the honor because of his connection with the team.

“My partner and I, we usually come here every game night just to show our support for the Loggers organization and the community,” Vo explained.

Vo says being an NRO gives him a chance to be hands-on with community members to help with their problems.

“I am more concentrated on working alongside with council members, business owners, and the people who live up here on the north side to hear the issues that they’re having around their neighborhood and trying to just problem-solve it,” Vo detailed.

It’s that kind of commitment to community which Kapanke says makes it easy for the Loggers to salute those who protect and serve.

“Supporting the D.A.R.E. program, supporting these golf outings and all these different things that our police officers have going on is a way that we can jump in as a community member too and say hey, we’re here for you, we support you,” Kapanke expressed. “That’s I think the long-term hope and goal of what we’ve been doing these last 19 years and moving forward too.”

The LCPD also joined with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department as part of a color guard during the National Anthem.

