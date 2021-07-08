Advertisement

Man charged with arson after house fire Wednesday in La Crosse

A 44-year-old man is suspected of arson in the case of a house fire in La Crosse July 7, 2021.
A 44-year-old man is suspected of arson in the case of a house fire in La Crosse July 7, 2021.(La Crosse County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is being charged with arson in a house fire in La Crosse on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, 44-year-old Patrick Pedretti is suspected of intentionally starting a fire in a home on Highway 35, or George Street, in central La Crosse. Pedretti was the previous occupant of the home before it was condemned earlier this year.

An investigation by the La Crosse Fire Dept. found that the fire had been intentionally set, finding combustible materials that had been lit on fire in a bathtub and sink in the home. One of the materials recovered was a certificate with Pedretti’s name on it. The two fires caused “major” damage to the house, according to officials with the Fire Dept.

The La Crosse Police Dept. recovered several lighters from the house that may have been used to start the fires.

A neighbor told investigators that Pedretti was upset with the condemnation of the house. Pedretti initially told investigators that he may have lit a candle that tipped over inside the home. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

The fire closed Highway 35 for one hour and 45 minutes on July 7 while crews worked to put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Pedretti made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon and is due back in court on Monday.

A house fire on July 7, 2021 is now the focus of an arson case. A 44-year-old man is being...
A house fire on July 7, 2021 is now the focus of an arson case. A 44-year-old man is being charged in the blaze.(WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AGT contestant
Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
The number of counties with high COVID-19 activity fell from four to two this week.
DHS: Dunn, Rusk only counties in state with high COVID-19 activity
New additions and acts that couldn't perform last year take the stage at the fair.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns with new additions
A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash

Latest News

DNR Conservation Biologist Ryan O’Connor finds Green Violet species.
Wisconsin DNR Biologist discovers rare plant in State Natural Area
The two businesses will retain their names and locations.
Ken Vance Automotive, Chippewa Valley Mazda to merge
Wisconsin is among 45 states that took action alleging the company downplayed Oxycontin risks.
Purdue Pharma settlement to net $65m for Wisconsin
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center