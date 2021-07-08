Man charged with arson after house fire Wednesday in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is being charged with arson in a house fire in La Crosse on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, 44-year-old Patrick Pedretti is suspected of intentionally starting a fire in a home on Highway 35, or George Street, in central La Crosse. Pedretti was the previous occupant of the home before it was condemned earlier this year.

An investigation by the La Crosse Fire Dept. found that the fire had been intentionally set, finding combustible materials that had been lit on fire in a bathtub and sink in the home. One of the materials recovered was a certificate with Pedretti’s name on it. The two fires caused “major” damage to the house, according to officials with the Fire Dept.

The La Crosse Police Dept. recovered several lighters from the house that may have been used to start the fires.

A neighbor told investigators that Pedretti was upset with the condemnation of the house. Pedretti initially told investigators that he may have lit a candle that tipped over inside the home. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

The fire closed Highway 35 for one hour and 45 minutes on July 7 while crews worked to put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Pedretti made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon and is due back in court on Monday.

A house fire on July 7, 2021 is now the focus of an arson case. A 44-year-old man is being charged in the blaze. (WEAU)

