Minnesota AG: Gas utilities overbilled customers by $380M

Wholesale gas prices in Minnesota and many other states soared in February when a deep freeze...
Wholesale gas prices in Minnesota and many other states soared in February when a deep freeze storm hit Texas
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota attorney general’s office says the state’s utilities mismanaged their natural gas purchases after a historic winter storm in the South.

And it says that led them to overbill customers by $380 million.

The office of Attorney General Keith Ellison recommends that the state Public Utilities Commission allow utilities to recover only 53% of the $800 million in costs they are trying to pass along to consumers.

Wholesale gas prices in Minnesota and many other states soared in February when a deep freeze storm hit Texas and other natural gas-producing states, freezing infrastructure and disrupting supplies.

