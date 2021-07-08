Advertisement

Northern Wisconsin State Fair livestock showings

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Dairy goats, horses, cattle and rabbits take the stage today for the last day of the Junior Fair Exhibitions.

Beginning at 9a.m. kids from across the Chippewa Valley will showcase their livestock.

For most kids this weeks competitions at the fair are a culmination of 2 years of hard work due to the cancellation of the fair in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Hello Wisconsin is live Thursday morning from the rural ends of the fairgrounds.

