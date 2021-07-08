The Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns with new additions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair is back for 2021 after missing out last year because of COIVD-19. According to Rusty Volk, the fair manager, all of the national acts they had scheduled for last year all came back to perform this year.

New this year is a job fair that features Chippewa Valley employers looking for their next job. COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available for those who want it.

A new experience to get kids interested in farming is called “Ag Inspire”.

“Ag inspire is an area where you can bring your children and just sit in a tractor in a virtual reality atmosphere with hands on educational activities,” Volk said.

Volk says there are over 26 carnival rides and games and over 45 food vendors to choose from. There are four new vendors this year and one of them if Off the Hook Seafood.

James Fountain owns Off the Hook. He and his wife and two sons are from North Carolina where they own a restaurant called Savannahs Oyster House. With the uncertainty of the pandemic, Fountain and his family took to the road in February bringing Cajun-style food across the country. They served food at Country Fest and the word reached the organizers of the fair.

“The director here came by our stand and enjoyed our food and asked us if we could stay in Wisconsin for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair,” Fountain said.

Fountain is excited to bring the flavors of the south to Wisconsin.

“We’re giving away free samples of boiled peanuts because many people in the Midwest haven’t had boiled peanuts. We live and die by them in the south,” Fountain said.

Another new addition is an alpaca display that will have clothing and other products made from alpacas for sale.

“We’re trying to really focus on animals and the products that they create for us as we move forward,” Volk said.

Scattered around the fairgrounds are QR codes to try and be more hands free. With the codes, you can get the schedule of the days events, a list of the food vendors and a map fo the fairground.

If you plan on heading to the fair later in the day and are concerned about parking, there is additional parking by the Chippewa Valley Ice Arena and the Mason Shoe parking lot. Free shuttles run to and from those parking areas from 4 p.m. until midnight everyday of the fair. There is and ADA accessible shuttle as well.

For more information on the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.