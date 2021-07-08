NWSF: Farm Technology Days booth, duck & pig races, kettle corn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Farm Technology Days is coming up in two weeks - July 20 through 22 - at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire County.

Farm Tech Days has a booth and an interactive exhibit for kids set up at the fair. Kids can drive a combine, learn some farm facts, and drive a race car collecting ethanol gas cans.

At the booth, you can purchase admission tickets for Farm Technology Days. Raffle tickets are also available. Farm Tech Days Executive Chair Mike Gintner says he hopes people stopping by the booth will also sign up to volunteer.

“We need about 500 more volunteers to put on the show. So everything from running food tents, all the way through admissions, parking, things like that and also grounds. Basically, the nuts and bolts behind the scenes. So, we’ve got needs for anybody and everybody that can help out,” he said.

Gintner says net profits from the event will be used for AG related and youth related grants and scholarships. To qualify, someone from your organization just needs to volunteer during Farm Technology Days.

The pig, duck and goat races are held multiple times each day of the fair. Outside of admission to the fair, there’s no extra cost to enjoy the races.

The animals are color-coded with the goats wearing fluffy tutus and the ducks wearing snazzy shirts so you can tell them apart. A “cheerleader” is selected for animals in each race and if yours wins, you get a prize.

The animals live on Pleasure Valley Farm, which is a seventh generation Sheboygan County farm run by Larry Laux and his family.

“We’ve been doing pig, duck, and goat racing all across Wisconsin for seven years now, and we’re busy all summer long doing county fairs, and it’s a family tradition for us. We actually have two trailers, and we’re at two county fairs every week. My daughter and grandson do the other trailer and my wife and I and granddaughter do this trailer,” said Laux.

For each time slot, you can watch three pig races, two duck races and one goat race. The track is located to the right of the WEAU 13 News Front Porch.

One new food vendor at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair this year is Ol’ MacDonald’s Kettle Corn. The vendors came all the way from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

They actually planned to make their first appearance last year, but that was delayed due to covid, like so many of their other events.

“March hit and they all just started to tumble, and we were just grateful enough to find enough events that we could continue to pop our kettle corn, pay our equipment and our overhead, and basically didn’t make a whole lot of money but kept the business alive,” said Jay MacDonald.

This is the first fair of the season for the MacDonald’s. A fun fact about their popcorn, it’s called mushroom popcorn, they say it’s bigger and rounder. They drive two and a half hours to a popcorn farm to get 1,500 pounds at a time.

