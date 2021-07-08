Python found ‘alive and well’ in Louisiana mall after missing for days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Blue Zoo Baton Rouge has confirmed that Cara, a 12-foot Burmese python that went missing earlier this week inside the Mall of Louisiana, has been found “alive and well,” according to WAFB.

The snake, which was found inside of a wall in the mall around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, had been housed inside a glass enclosure inside a business called Blue Zoo, located inside a former Hollister clothing store.

Workers there said Wednesday they have evidence showing the snake was in their ceiling at some point. They called in plumbers and an air-conditioning company to assist in their search alongside staff from the Mall of Louisiana.

The 150-pound snake was missing for nearly 30 hours before the incident was reported to authorities, records released Wednesday afternoon show.

Mall authorities said the public was never in danger from the snake, which is used for public demonstrations and is often handled by children and adults.

