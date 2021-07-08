Advertisement

Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Prime Minister's headquarters is in Baghdad, Iraq. Rocket attacks struck the Green Zone Thursday.(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say rockets have landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage.

Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building, and in an open court inside the Green Zone early Thursday.

A third rocket fell in nearby residential area, damaging a civilian vehicle.

The attack, which came shortly before daybreak, followed two separate attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria, where U.S-led coalition forces are based.

The attacks come as tension is rising between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately
Aaron Rodgers dodges question about Packers future while playing The Match on July 6th.
Rodgers On Packers Opener: “I don’t know”
A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after nearly drowning in Wazee Lake Sunday.
Man in critical condition after near-drowning in Jackson Co. Sunday
The number of counties with high COVID-19 activity fell from four to two this week.
DHS: Dunn, Rusk only counties in state with high COVID-19 activity

Latest News

2021 Fair Livestock Showings (7/8/21) Part 1
2021 Fair Livestock Showings (7/8/21) Part 1
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope temporarily had fever 3 days after intestinal surgery
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (7/8/21)
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
More states agree to settlement plan for opioid-maker Purdue