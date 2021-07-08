Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin wants to expand access to high-speed internet

Internet access
Internet access(KGNS)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s junior U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin met with local leaders Thursday about expanding access to broadband internet.

The Democratic senator is pushing for legislation in Congress that would help bring high-speed broadband to more areas. A bipartisan plan in the Senate would put $65 billion toward expanding coverage across the country.

”It was the pandemic, frankly, that made so many more people aware of how necessary high-speed broadband access is, and affordability is, and that gives us a moment of opportunity where everybody is on the same page,” Sen. Baldwin said.

She cited federal data showing almost 14 percent of Wisconsinites live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure that provides even minimally acceptable speeds. She said that affects educational opportunities, access to health care providers and telehealth, and businesses that want to reach customers.

“If you are not able to find markets for what you produce because you’re limited by not having access to the broader world through broadband access, it’s really going to limit the economic success of small businesses, medium-sized businesses but whole communities,” Baldwin said.

Senators are expected to take up the legislation when they return to Washington next week.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AGT contestant
Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
The number of counties with high COVID-19 activity fell from four to two this week.
DHS: Dunn, Rusk only counties in state with high COVID-19 activity
New additions and acts that couldn't perform last year take the stage at the fair.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns with new additions
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs the Republican-written state budget that includes a...
Evers signs new budget; touts $2 billion tax cut

Latest News

Veterans Memorial Dedication at NWSF
Tourists returning to Eau Claire.
Tourists returning to Eau Claire, revitalizing businesses
Ashley Furniture - Chippewa Falls Facility
Ribbon cutting at new Ashley Furniture manufacturing facility in Chippewa Falls
Butterfly house celebration
Beaver Creek reserve celebrates grand re-opening of butterfly house
ECCHA adoption event & public viewing hours
ECCHA announces adoption event & the return of public viewing hours