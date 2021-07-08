USDA to release new rules for organic farming

WASHINGTON, D.C, (WBAY) - The United States Department of Agriculture is releasing new rules for organic farming, which could adjust what food items qualify as organic.

Currently, the organic industry labels organic items to have been fully raised outside, not including small porches.

The new rule would change that.

Experts argue the potential updates would provide clarity for consumers, and help ensure the rules for organic items are interpreted more evenly.

“The main topic that I’ve heard talked about is related to poultry, and what it means to have access to outside, So some are interpreting that as a small little “porch,” so they get a small little outside area versus a larger free run type area,” said Heather Schlesser, a dairy educator for UW Extension.

Now, certifying agencies will interpret those rules, and it will take at least six months before they go into effect.

