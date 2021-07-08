Advertisement

USDA to release new rules for organic farming

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C, (WBAY) - The United States Department of Agriculture is releasing new rules for organic farming, which could adjust what food items qualify as organic.

Currently, the organic industry labels organic items to have been fully raised outside, not including small porches.

The new rule would change that.

Experts argue the potential updates would provide clarity for consumers, and help ensure the rules for organic items are interpreted more evenly.

“The main topic that I’ve heard talked about is related to poultry, and what it means to have access to outside, So some are interpreting that as a small little “porch,” so they get a small little outside area versus a larger free run type area,” said Heather Schlesser, a dairy educator for UW Extension.

Now, certifying agencies will interpret those rules, and it will take at least six months before they go into effect.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Hyland of River Falls was located Tuesday.
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, missing River Falls man found dead
Reported crash near Cadott
Three injured in Friday crash near Cadott
A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after nearly drowning in Wazee Lake Sunday.
Man in critical condition after near-drowning in Jackson Co. Sunday
Good Samaritans rescue the driver of a semi-truck that jackknifed in Outagamie County trapping...
Good Samaritans rescue truck driver trapped in burning semi
Charges were filed Tuesday in Trempealeau Co. against a 40-year-old man from Osseo.
Osseo man charged with six counts of possession of child pornography

Latest News

AGT contestant
Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Law enforcement are recognized as part of the Loggers "Back the Blue" night
Loggers honor law enforcement with “Back the Blue” night
Wholesale gas prices in Minnesota and many other states soared in February when a deep freeze...
Minnesota AG: Gas utilities overbilled customers by $380M