Wisconsin COVID-19 Delta variant case count low compared to Midwest, rest of U.S.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials have identified more cases of COVID-19 variants Thursday, according to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard shows 83 cases of the Delta variant, originally discovered in India, have been found in Wisconsin. This is up from 71 the week before.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that the rise of the Delta variant is “troubling.” A few weeks ago the delta variant accounted for just over a quarter of new U.S. cases, but it now accounts for just over 50% — and in some places, such as parts of the Midwest, as much as 80%.

In Wisconsin, the Delta variant accounts for about .5% of cases tested. Alpha is the dominant strain in Wisconsin of variants, making up more than 21% of cases tested.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. Everyone age 12 and older is now eligible for the #COVID19 #vaccine. It is safe, effective, and available. Get information about how you can get vaccinated: https://t.co/s6NUa4xseI pic.twitter.com/aH0VsBz4gt — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 8, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

Statewide, 47.8% of Wisconsinites are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 58.4% of the adult population. The DHS says 50.6% of all Wisconsinites received at least one dose of a vaccine, including 61.6% of adults.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there were 208 cases confirmed in the latest batch of test results, the first time the number has been over 200 since June 7, which was a Monday and compiled 3 days of reporting. The last day that was not a Monday that had more than 200 cases was May 28.

It brings the rolling 7-day average to 85 cases per day, a jump from 71 cases per day. The 7-day average of the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests in the past week that came back positive -- rose to 1.3%, almost doubling from positivity rate’s low of 0.7% last month.

Deaths from COVID-19 remained at a 7-day average of 1 per day. The death toll rose 4 to 7,335. The DHS says one of these deaths occurred in the past 30 days; the other 3 aren’t counted toward the 7-day average. The death rate is 1.2% of all known cases.

The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus remains a concern. From April until late June, random genetic testing found the delta variant in 36 samples. Last week, it found 35 more. This variant, which was first detected in India, is more contagious and linked to more serious illnesses compared to the original virus.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in two counties, down from four the week before: Dunn and Rusk.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Thirty-seven more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, which is close the 7-day average of 34 hospital admissions per day. As of Wednesday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 80 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 28 in intensive care.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

