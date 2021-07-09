Advertisement

Beaver Creek reserve celebrates grand re-opening of butterfly house

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A project to refurbish the butterfly house at Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek is celebrated Thursday, July 8 with a grand re-opening.

The butterfly house has been in operation for roughly 20 years, but was showing its age.

Beaver Creek’s Executive Director Erik Keisler says thanks to donations, the facility can continue boosting the Monarch butterfly population in The Chippewa Valley while welcoming an average of 5,000 visitors each summer.

“It’s so fun to have a grandparent bring a grandchild or a parent bring a child to watch those epiphany moments when somebody realizes that a Monarch travels 1,800 miles to Mexico and that it can only lay its eggs on milkweed. That’s a really cool lesson and we can teach it in 30 seconds,” said Erik Keisler.

The seasonal butterfly house is open July 5 through the Sunday before Labor Day.

HOURS:

Monday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

