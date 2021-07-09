Campfire steak recipes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes perfect for the campfire.

CAMPFIRE STEAK FAJITAS FOIL PACK

2 lbs. Skirt Steak, trimmed

1 onion, sliced

1 bell pepper, any color sliced

16 6-inch flour tortillas

MARINADE

½ cup Italian dressing

½ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup soy sauce

1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp. lime juice

Dash of garlic powder or fresh garlic, crushed

FAJITA SEASONING

1 1/2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. paprika

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. Cumin

Heavy-duty foil

Preparation

Combine Italian dressing, vinegar, soy sauce, Worcestershire, brown sugar, lime juice, and garlic. Marinate steaks in the refrigerator 6-8 hours or overnight.

Remove steak from marinade, discarding the remaining liquid. Slice steak at an angle, across the grain, into ¼-inch thick strips.

Combine onion and bell pepper in a bowl with fajita seasoning.

Place an 18″ x 12″ sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on a flat surface. Add 1/6 of steak and vegetable mixture to the center of foil. Fold right and left edges in and roll together to close. Fold top and bottom edges in and roll to close the package. Repeat with remaining mixture for a total of 8 packets. (If cooking on a campfire, wrap in a second layer of foil to prevent bursting)

CAMPFIRE INSTRUCTIONS

Build and start a fire inside a fire ring or other metal structure.

Place foil packs on hot grate with tongs.

Cook for 15-25 minutes, flipping halfway through until steak is cooked to a minimum of 145ºF internal doneness and vegetables are tender.

CAMPFIRE STEAK AND POTATOES FOIL PACK

Ingredients

1 lb. Flat Iron steak, cubed

1 lb. baby yellow potatoes, quartered

1 medium white onion, sliced

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 tsp. onion powder

2 tsp. dried oregano

2 tsp. dried parsley

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. Salt

Heavy-duty foil

Preparation

Place all ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine.

Place an 18″ x 12″ sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on a flat surface. Add 1/4 of the beef and vegetable mixture to the center of foil. Fold right and left edges in and roll together to close. Fold top and bottom edges in and roll to close the package. Repeat with remaining mixture for a total of 4 packets. (If cooking on a campfire, wrap foil packs with a second layer of foil to prevent bursting)

CAMPFIRE INSTRUCTIONS

Build and start a fire inside a fire ring or other metal structure.

Place a grate over the fire, directly above the flame.

Place foil packs on hot grate with tongs.

Cook for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through until steak is cooked to a minimum internal doneness of 145ºF and potatoes are fork-tender.

OVEN INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 425ºF.

Place foil packs on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, until steak is cooked to a minimum of 145ºF internal doneness and potatoes are fork-tender.

