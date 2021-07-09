Advertisement

Commission will reinstate ousted Milwaukee chief next week

Alfonso Morales
Alfonso Morales(Fox 6 Milwaukee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee’s police commission says it will reinstate ousted Chief Alfonso Morales on Monday.

Morales retired in August after the commission demoted him following turmoil over racial justice protests and complaints of distrust within the department.

Morales sued for damages. Milwaukee County Judge Christopher Foley ruled in May that Morales should be reinstated on July 3 unless his attorneys and the city settled the lawsuit.

Morales’ attorneys agreed to hold off until Monday to continue settlement negotiations. The commission issued a statement Friday saying that Morales will return to his post on Monday. The commission added that the department is still managing significant challenges.

