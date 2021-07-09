Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines available at Northern Wisconsin State Fair

By Max Cotton
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - People can do their part to help protect their communities from COVID-19 while attending this year’s Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

The Wisconsin Army National Guard is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics each fair day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Science and Technology Building.

Appointments aren’t necessary. People can choose between the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer shot. The national guard will be back at the fair grounds three weeks after the fair, which ends Sunday, to give people their second Pfizer vaccine dose.

“The fair is part of the community. And when we look at what the community needs, that’s what we as the fair manager and the fair organization try to provide. So if the community needs to have vaccinations for various elements, then we do our best to make sure we have it,” Northern Wisconsin State Fair Executive Director Rusty Volk said.

While many people who wanted the vaccine have already gotten their shot, Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said she still hears regularly from people looking to get vaccinated.

“There’s been a lot of opportunities for people to take vaccine however I will say that on a daily basis I do get calls and emails from people who do say ‘I decided today that I’m going to take the vaccine,’ for various reasons,” she said.

Volk feels the fair is the perfect place to reach many who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet because of one of its main demographics.

“At the fair in particular, our demographics is a lot of younger children and a lot of teenagers and youth and that’s an area that we really need to work on a little more to get vaccinated,” he said. “Those of my age, in the senior age, we’ve been vaccinated to a large percentage, where the younger ones have not.”

Volk said the fair has several COVID-19 safety protocols as well. They include hand sanitizer stations throughout the grounds, free masks available at exposition buildings and cleaning crews consistently sanitizing the fairgrounds.

