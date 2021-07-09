Advertisement

Critics: Postal Service plans imperil community newspapers

Rates on periodicals would increase by more than 8% as of Aug. 29.
Rates on periodicals would increase by more than 8% as of Aug. 29.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service’s plans to raise postage rates could present one more damaging blow to community newspapers already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and advertising declines.

Rates on periodicals would increase by more than 8% as of Aug. 29. The price jump is part of a broad plan pushed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to overhaul mail operations.

The impact of the rate increase is expected to be felt most by small daily and weekly newspapers, as well as rural newspapers, which depend on the Postal Service as they’ve shifted away from using independent contractors for deliveries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AGT contestant
Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
The number of counties with high COVID-19 activity fell from four to two this week.
DHS: Dunn, Rusk only counties in state with high COVID-19 activity
New additions and acts that couldn't perform last year take the stage at the fair.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair returns with new additions
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs the Republican-written state budget that includes a...
Evers signs new budget; touts $2 billion tax cut

Latest News

ECCHA Adoption Event July 9 - 11
ECCHA Adoption Event July 9 - 11
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
First African American spelling bee champ breezes to win
Tourists Returning to Chippewa Valley
Tourists Returning to Chippewa Valley
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse