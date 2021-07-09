DHS: COVID-19 Delta variant cases showing an increased trajectory in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - State health officials said in a news conference Friday that there is “every reason to think” that there is more transmission of the Delta variant now in Wisconsin as compared to a month ago.

Dr. Ryan Westergard explained that the state does not have precise data on what percentage of new COVID-19 cases are the Delta variant, but said the trajectory is showing an increase in these cases.

“That trajectory is pretty clear, similar to what we observed with the Alpha variant which went from being nonexistent to 70, 80% of all isolates that we’ve sequenced over the course of you know, six to 10 weeks,” said Dr. Westergard. “We’re seeing the same pattern again with this new even more highly transmissible variant.”

Numbers released Thursday by the DHS show that there are 83 cases of the Delta variant total in Wisconsin out of those tested, which is about .5% of all cases tested.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Statewide, 47.9% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, up one-tenth of a percentage point since Thursday. That’s 2,787,212 people, and includes 58.5% of adults residents of the state. In all, 50.7% of the state’s population, or 2,949,462 people, received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since mid-December, including 61.6% of all adults and almost 85% of senior adults.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says 21 more COVID-19 deaths were reported to state health officials, including 8 deaths that occurred within the past 30 days. The DHS says Wisconsin has a 7-day average of 2 deaths per day, after the average fell to zero earlier this week. It’s the first time in almost two weeks that deaths numbering in the double digits were reported to the state in one day, and only the sixth time in the past month.

New coronavirus cases continue rising. The 7-day average rose from 85 to 91 cases per day. That rolling average was 71 two days ago. The DHS says 125 new cases were confirmed in the last batch of test results. It’s the fourth time in five days the state had more than 100 cases; the last time that happened was four weeks ago.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in two counties, down from four the week before: Dunn and Rusk.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

46 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s above the 7-day average of 32 admissions per day. Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says 75 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, 7 fewer patients than Thursday. Of these, 28 are in intensive care.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

New COVID-19 vaccine illustration

The Department of Health Services released a new data illustration Friday to its COVID-19 dashboard, breaking down COVID-19 vaccination rates by geography.

Users can now see COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities, zip code, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said breaking down the vaccine data by these metrics will help people better understand COVID-19 vaccination efforts in their community.

“Providing timely, transparent COVID-19 information to local and tribal health officials and the public has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and these updates continue that commitment,” said Timberlake.

