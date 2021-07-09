DNR monitoring illness affecting songbirds in eastern U.S.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is monitoring for signs of an illness affecting songbirds in the eastern United States.

According to the DNR, reports of sick and dying birds began coming in to wildlife managers in Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia in late May. Symptoms of the yet-to-be-identified illness include eye swelling, crusty discharge, and neurological impairment.

In Wisconsin, the DNR says it has received some reports of birds with swollen, crusty eyes, but the DNR says that these symptoms can have several causes and may not be linked to the illness affecting birds in eastern states. The illness has also not been linked to bird deaths in Wisconsin.

The DNR says that residents should watch for symptoms of the illness in birds, which include crusty or swollen eyes, seizures, and a lack of coordination. The DNR is requesting that the public report sick or dead birds with these signs to local conservation or wildlife biologists and to follow best practices for bird feeder and bird bath hygiene.

“These symptoms can be from multiple causes, so these groups have been conducting expansive testing,” Lindsey Long, DNR Wildlife Veterinarian, said. “As part of our continued monitoring of wildlife health, we ask Wisconsinites to report birds with swollen or scabbing eyes so that we may investigate further. Sometimes, we may ask to collect these birds for testing.”

States that have had cases identified so far include Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

Bird species that have been affected by the illness have included juvenile or fledgling blue jays, common grackles, European starlings, and American robins.

If someone observes sick or dead birds at their bird feeders or bird baths, they should remove the feeders or baths. Otherwise, cleaning and disinfecting these areas with soap and water regularly can help limit the spread of illnesses. Pets should be kept away from the areas near feeders and away from sick or dead birds.

For more information, residents can visit the DNR’s website here. The National Wildlife Health Center also has more information on their website here.

