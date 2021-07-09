Driver dies after hitting two parked vehicles in Fountain City

BUFFALO COUNTY CRASH, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman from Minnesota woman is dead following a crash in Buffalo County.

Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, the Buffalo County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a three-vehicle crash in Fountain City on State Highway 35 near Eagle Street.

Shortly after first responders arrived on scene, the driver of a vehicle was no longer breathing. Life saving measures were unsuccessful, and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Jodi King of Cloquet, Minnesota died.

An initial investigation indicates King was going north on State Highway 35 when she crossed the centerline, accelerated, and hit two parked vehicles before coming to rest in the southbound lane.

The cause of the crash and the death remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.