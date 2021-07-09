Eau Claire group wants to make new tax credit permanent

Advertisement

Nearly 40 million families are set to receive monthly child tax credit payments beginning July 15.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group in Eau Claire wants to make the new Advance Child Tax Credit permanent.

John Wagner, Chair of the End Child Poverty Campaign in Eau Claire, said at a news conference Friday at the First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire that the credit will help reduce child poverty in Wisconsin.

“It would reduce poverty by over 50% for children almost immediately because you don’t have to wait until the end of the tax period to get the money,” Wagner said. “It’s paid on a monthly basis to the family.”

Some Republican lawmakers say the credit could give parents reason to not go to work.

Nearly 40 million families are set to receive monthly child tax credit payments beginning July 15, as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Qualified families will receive a monthly payment of up to $300 for each child under the age of 6 and up to $250 for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

The expanded credit was signed into law in March, increasing the potential maximum payout in 2021 to $3,600 for children under the age of 6 and $3,000 for children between the ages of 6 and 17.

Making the tax credit permanent is currently part of the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan—Democrats’ wide-ranging package being considered in Congress.

For more information about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit, click here.

