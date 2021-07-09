Advertisement

GM pickups recalled 2nd time for engine block heater problem

General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires.

The recall covers certain 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups with 6.6-liter diesel engines and block heaters.

Shorts can develop in the heater cord or terminals that connect the cable to the block heater. Coolant can leak from the block heater and come in contact with the terminals, possibly causing a fire.

GM says it has reports of 24 fires in vehicles that were fixed for the same problem in a 2019 recall.

Dealers will disable the block heaters and cords. Replacement block heaters and cords will be offered through a separate customer service campaign.

