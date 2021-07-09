La Crosse Public Library increasing service hours

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Public Library is slowly making its way back to pre-pandemic levels of service.

The library announced this week that its service hours are increasing after being cut due to staff reductions.

Library Director Shanneon Grant says 15 staff positions were reduced because of the pandemic and other staff were furloughed as well.

Grant says the library has been allocated a portion of its lost personnel budget, resulting in the expansion of service hours.

She adds that some staff positions are returning as well, which also helps with the increase of hours.

“We are no longer furloughing in the 2021 budget year, so we’re excited to take that small step in trying to restore some of those hours that we lost with our staff reduction and furloughing,” Grant said.

The La Crosse Public Library is now providing 12 hours per week at the Main Brach, North Community, and South Community libraries.

The Main Street library will also stay open for two additional hours on Wednesday evenings.

