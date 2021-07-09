Advertisement

La Crosse Public Library increasing service hours

La Crosse Public Library
La Crosse Public Library(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Public Library is slowly making its way back to pre-pandemic levels of service.

The library announced this week that its service hours are increasing after being cut due to staff reductions.

Library Director Shanneon Grant says 15 staff positions were reduced because of the pandemic and other staff were furloughed as well.

Grant says the library has been allocated a portion of its lost personnel budget, resulting in the expansion of service hours.

She adds that some staff positions are returning as well, which also helps with the increase of hours.

“We are no longer furloughing in the 2021 budget year, so we’re excited to take that small step in trying to restore some of those hours that we lost with our staff reduction and furloughing,” Grant said.

The La Crosse Public Library is now providing 12 hours per week at the Main Brach, North Community, and South Community libraries.

The Main Street library will also stay open for two additional hours on Wednesday evenings.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
AGT contestant
Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
The two businesses will retain their names and locations.
Ken Vance Automotive, Chippewa Valley Mazda to merge
Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds of...
Woman charged with driving 137 mph on interstate near La Crosse

Latest News

Eau Claire County DA Gary King to Resign
Eau Claire County DA Gary King to Resign
The lawsuit says the owner of the Chemtool plant near Rockton in northern Illinois should be...
Illinois sues owner of plant where fire prompted evacuations
Vaccines at State Fair
Vaccines Available at Northern Wisconsin State Fair
On the right are coffee beans before being roasted. The jar on the left holds roasted coffee...
New lawsuit hopes to legalize sale of more foods made at home