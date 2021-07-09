Mason Companies to construct new fulfillment center in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls business is announcing plans to begin construction on a new building this summer.

Mason Companies is beginning construction of a 425,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Chippewa Falls later this summer as part of a project that will eventually grow to 975,000-square-feet and include a new corporate office building. The new fulfillment center will be located in the Lake Wissota Business Park, which is on the northeast side of Chippewa Falls west of Lake Wissota off of Highway 178.

Jay Berlin, President and CEO of Mason Companies, says the move is part of a longtime commitment to the Chippewa Valley.

“This phased project strengthens our position to support future growth, to better serve our customers and to create new jobs within the community,” Berlin said.

Charlie Walker, President and CEO of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, says the new development will be a keystone for the company in its new location.

“The fulfillment center is the linchpin for Mason Companies’ expansion within the Lake Wissota Business Park and future growth in Chippewa County,” Walker said.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said that the process has been “good” and the timelines to make the project possible were met. Chippewa Co. Board of Supervisors Chair Dean Gullickson added that the main goal for businesses and economic development in Chippewa Co. is to help existing businesses expand, which this project accomplishes.

Mason Companies, a retailer specializing in home goods and apparel, has been operating for over 118 years out of Chippewa Falls. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

