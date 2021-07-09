New food vendors on the block at the NWSF

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A handful of food vendors are making their debut appearance at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair this year.

With nearly 50 food vendors on the grounds, the options are nearly endless.

First timers Happi Lao Foods and Off the Hook made the trek up from Iowa and North Carolina.

Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, based in the Twin Cities, first started serving at the fair in 2019, but have returned this year with a new ‘Box Checker’ taco.

Hello Wisconsin spoke with numerous new and hidden gem food trucks taking on the fair for the first time.

For a complete list of the food vendors, click here.

