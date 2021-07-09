Advertisement

Packers tickets will be all electronic this season

Packers fans celebrate during a home game at Lambeau Field in 2019.
Packers fans celebrate during a home game at Lambeau Field in 2019.(WBAY Staff)
By Annie Krall
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For all fans visiting Lambeau Field this season, tickets will be completely mobile. It’s a significant change to some ticket holders.

“Mobile is very often used wherever you go to a ticketed event. It’s nothing new,” the Green Bay Packers director of public affairs, Aaron Popkey, said. “It is new to some of our season ticket holders. What we’re doing is helping them out and making the transition. By and large we’re able to do that. We’ve got some time left before the season and we will have a few new things in store to continue that process.”

New things like a main atrium kiosk at Lambeau Field coming this summer that will have step-by-step instructions on how to transition to using a mobile ticket. Plus, an online video tutorial being released closer to the start of the season which will explain the process.

Tickets will need to be downloaded to a smartphone and shown at the gates as if it were a printed ticket. If you don’t have a smartphone, you’re encouraged to have someone in your party like a family member or friend pull up the tickets before you arrive at the stadium.

With COVID-19, so much of our lives went virtual and the Packers are following suit by considering the benefits of the switch.

“It eliminates the fraud aspect,” Popkey said. “It’s one of those things that comes up every year, and it breaks our heart, but we’ve got fans who fall victim to fraud and counterfeit tickets, and with this technology and this platform it really eliminates that.”

We asked you on our Facebook what your thoughts were with the mobile change and many of you shared your concerns for the upcoming season -- for example, not having a smartphone or a family member not having access to internet. Last year during the playoffs with limited capacity, all tickets were mobile.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said earlier this month, “Our ticket office has been in contact with a number of season ticket holders... The move to digital tickets was not something that we took lightly.”

“There’s efficiency in having that platform in terms of being able to share it with your friends when you’re going to the game,” Popkey added. “You can get them their ticket ahead of time. There is no worry about lost tickets. There is an easy way to transfer tickets to friends that are going to the game separate from you.”

Some Brown County residents are also wondering when they will be notified about what game they are receiving tickets from the lottery. The Packers said that they sent postcard notifications out Thursday, July 8, and people can currently check the status of their potential tickets in their online account. No paper tickets will be mailed out this year.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
AGT contestant
Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
The two businesses will retain their names and locations.
Ken Vance Automotive, Chippewa Valley Mazda to merge
Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds of...
Woman charged with driving 137 mph on interstate near La Crosse

Latest News

The Wisconsin Army National Guard is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics each fair day from 10...
COVID-19 vaccines available at Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Forest Hills Golf Course's Junior Golf Shack
Russ Hiser Foundation continuing youth golf program with Forest Hills
Lawsuit to Make More Food Items Legal to Sell
Lawsuit to Make More Food Items Legal to Sell
Eau Claire County DA Gary King to Resign
Eau Claire County DA Gary King to Resign
La Crosse Public Library
La Crosse Public Library increasing service hours