Polk Co. man receives 7-year prison sentence for illegally owning guns

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is being sentenced to prison for illegally having guns as a felon.

Thomas Olsem, a 53-year-old man from Luck, Wis., was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley after pleading guilty to one charge of possessing firearms as a felon. Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, made the announcement Friday.

An investigation by the Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives found that Olsem had two guns at his residence and his shed. Olsem has previously served time in prison for illegally possessing guns, as well as other charges.

In sentencing Olsem, Judge Conley said that Olsem has displayed a pattern of repeating as a criminal. The sentence ordered Olsem to three years of extended supervision following the seven-year prison sentence.

