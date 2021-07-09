Advertisement

Ribbon cutting at new Ashley Furniture manufacturing facility in Chippewa Falls

Ashley Furniture - Chippewa Falls Facility
Ashley Furniture - Chippewa Falls Facility(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A ceremonial next step is taken Thursday, July 7 on a new manufacturing facility for Ashley Furniture Industries.

A ribbon cutting was held at the 127,000 square-foot facility on First Avenue in Chippewa Falls near the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

It will serve as an upholstery manufacturing site. Ashley Furniture bought the facility from Spectrum Industries in April.

The hope is to create up to 200 new jobs. The Chippewa Falls plant will not affect any operations at the company’s headquarters in Arcadia.

Ashley announced plans in June to open this new site. The founder says the Chippewa Valley has been home to his family for decades, and he says it’s great to expand to this area of Wisconsin.

“My family came here in the 1860′s to this area so it’s been home for me, this region has been home for me for many years and we’re well entranced in this area, our family for centuries,” said Ron Wanek.

Ashley Furniture Industries is hosting a job fair at the Chippewa Falls facility Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It also has a recruitment booth through Sunday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. There are also plans to recruit potential employees at Country Jam USA. If you can’t make it to any of these opportunities, you can apply at the Chippewa Falls location weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

