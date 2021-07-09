Advertisement

Russ Hiser Foundation continuing youth golf program with Forest Hills

Forest Hills Golf Course's Junior Golf Shack
Forest Hills Golf Course's Junior Golf Shack(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse nonprofit is continuing a partnership with Forest Hills Golf Course to support youth golf in the Coulee Region.

The Russ Hiser Memorial Foundation has been working with Forest Hills since 2011 to bring golf programming to the community.

Kids from 6th-9th grades who live in the La Crosse School District are invited to take part in complimentary golf lessons, and have access to unlimited golf at five courses around La Crosse.

Forest Hills General Manager Keith Stoll says the goal is to provide the opportunity to learn golf to as many youths as possible.

“We really developed the program to make sure that we can give all youth an opportunity to play and include everybody, not by financial status but by age,” Stoll said. “Basically if you’re a middle schooler in the La Crosse area we want you to be a part of the golf program.”

The program was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but more than 45 rounds of free golf were still played by area youths.

This year’s golf clinics began on June 7th and will run through August.

More information on the youth golf program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
AGT contestant
Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room
The two businesses will retain their names and locations.
Ken Vance Automotive, Chippewa Valley Mazda to merge
Prosecutors in La Crosse County have charged a woman with fleeing from police at speeds of...
Woman charged with driving 137 mph on interstate near La Crosse

Latest News

The Wisconsin Army National Guard is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics each fair day from 10...
COVID-19 vaccines available at Northern Wisconsin State Fair
Lawsuit to Make More Food Items Legal to Sell
Lawsuit to Make More Food Items Legal to Sell
Eau Claire County DA Gary King to Resign
Eau Claire County DA Gary King to Resign
La Crosse Public Library
La Crosse Public Library increasing service hours