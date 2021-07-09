Russ Hiser Foundation continuing youth golf program with Forest Hills

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse nonprofit is continuing a partnership with Forest Hills Golf Course to support youth golf in the Coulee Region.

The Russ Hiser Memorial Foundation has been working with Forest Hills since 2011 to bring golf programming to the community.

Kids from 6th-9th grades who live in the La Crosse School District are invited to take part in complimentary golf lessons, and have access to unlimited golf at five courses around La Crosse.

Forest Hills General Manager Keith Stoll says the goal is to provide the opportunity to learn golf to as many youths as possible.

“We really developed the program to make sure that we can give all youth an opportunity to play and include everybody, not by financial status but by age,” Stoll said. “Basically if you’re a middle schooler in the La Crosse area we want you to be a part of the golf program.”

The program was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, but more than 45 rounds of free golf were still played by area youths.

This year’s golf clinics began on June 7th and will run through August.

