Tourists returning to Eau Claire, revitalizing businesses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the return of events like music festivals, baseball games, fairs and the reopening of attractions, people are coming back to the Eau Claire area.

Tourism is up this summer in the Chippewa Valley according to Benny Anderson, Executive Director for Visit Eau Claire.

“We are incredibly optimistic and hopeful for how the rest of the year is going to go,” he said. “We have had a lot of places telling us they have come back from survival mode and they are really in growth mode.”

Room Tax totals are catching up to 2019 levels, according to Anderson, a banner travel year for the Eau Claire area before COVID-19 struck.

After a tumultuous year, business leaders in Eau Claire’s tourism industry, like Chippewa Valley Museum Executive Director Carrie Ronnander, are thankful to see people come back to the area.

“It has been fun. We have seen families, seniors, kids and just quite a few more people than all of last year,” Ronnader said the month of June brought about 1,000 visitors to the museum compared to the 150 visitors seen in June of last year.

“Over the summer we see a real big uptick of people from outside the immediate area but last year we saw people who primarily lived in the Chippewa Valley if we saw anyone at all,” she said. “Now we are seeing people traveling. I talked to someone from California and someone from Florida.”

Anderson says helping to heal the businesses injured by the pandemic will take more than just a good year for tourism.

“Everyone says this is going to be one of the busiest tourism years of our lifetime. We have been telling people we don’t think it will be the most profitable because you still have some staffing things and some recovery and some new operational costs but it is a head start towards not just solid recovery but an increase in success,” Anderson said.

Visit Eau Claire plans to invest about $150,000 to $200,000 into tourism this year and increase grant funding for events to help industry leaders make it to the finish line of the pandemic.

