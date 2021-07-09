UW Board of Regents approves lease for planned UWEC event center

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW System Board of Regents is approving plans for UW-Eau Claire to lease space in a planned event center in downtown Eau Claire.

The planned Sonnentag Event Center and Field House in downtown Eau Claire will be operated by and funded in part by UWEC. The new 170,500-square-foot, $100.6 million facility will be the home to some of UWEC’s athletic programs and include offices for the school’s athletics department. Regents authorized UWEC to move forward with a lease agreement and plans to use and operate the facility.

Regents also approved a $90 fee per student, per semester that will be applied towards UWEC’s 20-year lease of the facility, which also includes a 10-year renewal option. In a referendum in April, over 60% of UWEC students approved of supporting the facility financially. UWEC will operate the facility.

In addition to hosting campus athletic and community events, the facility will also include an indoor turf field house, a two-story wellness and fitness center, and a $15 million May Clinic Health System sports medicine program. The facility is also expected to host entertainment, commencements, and other events.

In 2014, the UW-Eau Claire Foundation announced it was receiving a $10 million donation in land and gifts from John and Carolyn Sonnentag towards construction of a multi-purpose complex.

According to a release by UW-Eau Claire, the Blugold Real Estate Foundation is working on approving development agreements for the projects by next month and securing additional funds through the end of the year. Then, construction could begin as early as next spring with an expected opening in 2024.

A groundbreaking for the new facility in the spring of 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Construction was slated to begin in 2020, but that was pushed back to the fall of 2021 due to the pandemic, and now to no earlier than the spring of 2022.

The City of Eau Claire, which is contributing to the development of the facility, agreed to enter into the partnership for the Sonnentag building in January of 2020, before the pandemic. Demolition for the planned site of the facility began in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.