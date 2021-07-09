Advertisement

Veterans memorial dedication part of NWSF opening ceremony

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A veterans memorial dedication was part of the opening ceremony of the 2021 Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, a flag raising ceremony took place along with the dedication of new additions to the veterans memorial at the fairgrounds.

A new statue was unveiled as well as a new wall. The wall highlights each branch of the military with seals and silhouettes. At night, the silhouettes are backlit with a light display.

