Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week after the couple didn't return home when they said they would(Chandler Halderson)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - BREAKING UPDATE: Search teams have located human remains in the search for a Dane Co. couple who have not been seen since the beginning of the month.

Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett confirmed the discovery during a Friday afternoon news conference, noting that investigators have not been able to confirm the identity of the remains.

He noted that the bodies were found Thursday in rural Dane Co., but did not say exactly where.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is set to provide more information Friday in the disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson, following the arrest of their son, Chandler, who is accused of providing investigators with false information.

The younger Halderson was booked into the Dane County Jail after being accused of providing false information on a kidnapping. The Sheriff’s Office is now describing the Haldersons’ disappearance as ‘suspicious.’

A family member reported Wednesday that Bart and Krista Halderson, ages 50 and 53 respectively, were last seen on July 1 at their home near DeForest, the sheriff’s office stated.

They were reported missing Wednesday after they did not return from a trip to their cabin in Langlade County over the July 4 weekend.

Chandler Halderson spoke to NBC15 Thursday and said he helped his parents pack up the night before their trip and hasn’t seen them since.

“They told me Thursday that they’d be going up to the cabin for the weekend with their friends,” Chandler Halderson said.

Chandler Halderson said his parents were getting picked up by friends that Friday, planning to be up north for the Fourth of July weekend.

