Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant La Crosse priest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin bishop has taken the unusual step of removing a defiant priest from the ministry after he made a series of divisive remarks about politics and the pandemic.

The Diocese of La Crosse said Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has removed the Rev. James Altman as pastor of St. James the Less, effective immediately.

Altman rose to prominence before the 2020 election with a fiery video on YouTube saying Catholics can’t be Democrats and that anyone who supports Democrats will burn in hell. He also has labeled liberals as Nazis and criticized vaccination efforts and COVID-19 restrictions on church gatherings.

Callahan asked Altman to resign in May, but he refused. Altman calls himself “a lowly priest” serving a blue-collar city in western Wisconsin, and raised more than $640,000 from his conservative supporters to defend himself in the two weeks following the call to resign.

Here is the full statement from The Diocese of La Crosse:

Bishop William Patrick Callahan and his diocesan representatives have spent over a year, prayerfully and fraternally, working toward a resolution related to ongoing public and ecclesial concerns of the ministry of Fr. James Altman, Pastor of St. James the Less Parish, La Crosse. The obligation of a Bishop is to ensure that all who serve the faithful are able to do so while unifying and building the Body of Christ. Bishop William Patrick Callahan, in accordance with the norms of canon law, has issued a Decree for the removal of Fr. James Altman as Pastor of St. James the Less Parish. The Decree is effective immediately and for an indeterminate period of time. During this time Fr. Altman, must refrain from exercising the function of pastor. The Diocese of La Crosse will be working over the next weeks to arrange for the ongoing pastoral care of the parishioners of St. James the Less Parish. The Bishop and all the leadership of the Diocese asks for the consideration of respect, safety and prayers at this time for all involved.

