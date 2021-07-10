122 teams compete in U.S. National Kubb Championship in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - July 9 kicks off the first day of a three day tournament at the Eau Claire Soccer Park.

The 14th Annual U.S. National Kubb Championship has 122 teams and more than 400 players from states all around the country, including California, Texas, and New Mexico.

“We had a great turnout this year. We’re super excited to host again this year after a year off. So we had Kid Kubb Tournament here Friday morning, it was just amazing to see all the kid teams, and Saturday is the big championship, and we’re just super excited,” said U.S. National Kubb Championship Director Eric Anderson.

The last day of the tournament will start on Sunday, July 11 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.