Advertisement

122 teams compete in U.S. National Kubb Championship in Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - July 9 kicks off the first day of a three day tournament at the Eau Claire Soccer Park.

The 14th Annual U.S. National Kubb Championship has 122 teams and more than 400 players from states all around the country, including California, Texas, and New Mexico.

“We had a great turnout this year. We’re super excited to host again this year after a year off. So we had Kid Kubb Tournament here Friday morning, it was just amazing to see all the kid teams, and Saturday is the big championship, and we’re just super excited,” said U.S. National Kubb Championship Director Eric Anderson.

The last day of the tournament will start on Sunday, July 11 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
AGT contestant
Madilyn Bailey reflects on AGT audition and growing up in Dunn County
Buffalo County crash
Driver dies after hitting two parked vehicles in Fountain City
The two businesses will retain their names and locations.
Ken Vance Automotive, Chippewa Valley Mazda to merge
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room

Latest News

School Supply Drive
United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley Holding School Supply Drive
Push for Child Tax Credit to be Made Permanent
Group Makes Push for Child Tax Credit to be Made Permanent
School supply drive
UWGCV school supply drive runs through July 30
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple