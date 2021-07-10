Advertisement

Addressing children’s mental health can ease transition in returning to class this fall

Medical professionals are encouraging children to talk about their concerns and mental...
Medical professionals are encouraging children to talk about their concerns and mental well-being before returning to in-person learning.(Source: WHSV)
By Carla Rogner and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Psychologists are recommending that families focus on mental health before students return to classrooms this fall.

After a school year in which most students saw drastic impacts to school operations, medical professionals are encouraging children, especially those anxious about returning to in-person learning, to talk about their concerns and mental well-being.

Brian Leitzke, a pediatric and adult clinical health psychologist for UW Health, says planning ahead and discussing expectations for the upcoming school year can help ease the transition back into the classroom for children.

“Just like many of us, children have anxieties or things they are nervous about as they go back to school, but they might not be able to articulate them that well and they might fully understand what those anxieties are yet,” Leitzke said.

Other ideas to help ease the transition include visiting the school building, if it’s permitted, as well as working in small groups over the summer. Families can also provide structure, such as creating routines to help build consistency.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty about what school will look and feel like this fall, and we know that uncertainty can be a major driver of anxiety for some people,” Leitzke said.

It’s also recommended parents research what mental health resources are available at school, and to talk to their children’s pediatrician if they notice concerning behavior.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services offers a number of resources statewide for dealing with pediatric mental health, as well as symptoms to watch for in children. Mental health resources are also available on the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services website here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Sheriff: Unidentified remains found in search for missing Dane Co. couple
A family member reported Krista (left) and Bart (right) Halderson missing earlier this week...
Dane Co. missing couple’s disappearance now ‘suspicious’
Gary King has been accused of making inappropriate comments towards employees.
Eau Claire County DA Gary King submits resignation
Buffalo County crash
Driver dies after hitting two parked vehicles in Fountain City
The Diocese of La Crosse said Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has removed the Rev....
Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant La Crosse priest

Latest News

Township Fire Department needs more paid volunteer firefighters on call.
Township Fire Department looking for more firefighters
Roads in and around the Country Jam event grounds will be closed to traffic Thursday through...
Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office announces road closures for Country Jam
Seven Wisconsin communities are set to receive funding to upgrade water and wastewater...
Wisconsin receives $42.7 million for rural infrastructure
83 cases of the Delta variant have been detected statewide, up from 35 in mid-June.
DHS: Delta coronavirus variant likely linked to uptick in cases