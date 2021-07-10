The Altoona Historical Society finds building for museum

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Altoona Historical Society Incorporated has acquired a building that will house their museum. After talking with the city, AHSI leased a building in Altoona’s 10th street park, near the tennis courts and the Fish House building, in January.

“When we found out they were going to build a new recreation building and the future of this building was uncertain, we stepped forward and asked if we could lease this from them and convert it into a musuem, AHSI president, Don Winrich said.

AHSI has been collecting artifacts from community members since it reorganized and these items showcase the rich history of Altoona.

“The foundation of Altoona is really based on the rail road,” Winrich said. “We have a very rich history of railroading and in the beginning, it was originally called East Eau Claire and eventually it turned into Altoona Named after Altoona, Pennsylvania.”

Examples of some of the items that have been donated are things from the Hillcrest Golf Course, handmade items like quilts, Altoona High School year books and more.

“The city of Altoona actually donated a speeder. A speeder is an old railroad maintenance vehicle called a putt-putt,” Winrich said.

Vicki Iverson is a member of AHSI who has family ties to the community of Altoona. She got involved about five years ago and started making yearly calendars to showcase Altoona’s history even further.

“It’s interesting to gather pictures and collect the stories and then let people know about wonderful history in Altoona,” Iverson said.

The museum doesn’t have official hours of yet, but will in the near future. AHSI is actively accepting donations.

“It will grow, we are just getting started,” Winrich said.

The museum does not have official open hours yet, but plans to in the near future.

To learn more about Altoona Historical Society Incorporated, click here. If you have something you would like to donate, email AHSI on their website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.